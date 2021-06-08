Apple announced macOS Monterey yesterday and it brings with it a ton of great features. One of those features wasn't actually announced yesterday, but it does exist and it will make it easier for Mac users to wipe their machines before selling to recycling them.

Just like iOS and iPadOS, a new 'erase all contents and settings' option will delete all user data and settings from a Mac, making it ready to be handed to someone else. It's set to be the easiest way to remove personal data from a Mac.

Apple explains how the feature will work:

System Preferences now offers an option to erase all user data and user-installed apps from the system, while maintaining the operating system currently installed. Because storage is always encrypted on Mac systems with Apple silicon or the T2 chip, the system is instantly and securely "erased" by destroying the encryption keys.

Now, erasing a Mac is a multi-part process and it is far from easy – especially beside a single button option like the one macOS Monterey is going to bring to the table.

One of the main reasons to do this is because you're buying a new machine and removing all of your data is an important part of saying goodbye to an old one.