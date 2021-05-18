What you need to know
- Developer MacPaw has announced that it plans to open its own Apple museum in Kyiv, Ukraine..
- The collection already includes a 128K Mac signed by Woz and more.
App developer MacPaw has announced that it plans to open its own Apple museum in Kyiv, Ukraine. The museum already includes some impressive items, not least a Twentieth Anniversary Mac and more.
Announced via a blog post today, the museum includes devices rescued from closed stores like Tekserve in New York.
The first collection of Macs arrived in the MacPaw office from Tekserve, once a repair shop, later an influential Apple dealer located in New York. Over the years, Tekserve collected around 40 Macs from all generations.
While not yet quite ready, the MacPaw museum is set to launch with 323 exhibits and the collection is beginning to take shape.
So what will you find inside? We're planning to launch the museum with 323 exhibits, including Apple's iconic products, such as the first portable Macintosh (that isn't really portable because it weighs 15.75 pounds), our beloved 128k model signed by Wozniak, Apple's first digital cameras QuickTake, the Twentieth Anniversary Mac (TAM) that used to be delivered to customers by limo, and more.
You can find more information about what MacPaw has in mind over on the company blog.
When we acquired our first Mac collection, we couldn't make it accessible to the public, while the requests for the office exhibition tours were increasing all the time. We were working hard to make this idea come true and now we are ready to announce that the museum will be open publicly soon.
Kyiv might not be just around the corner for the vast majority of us, but we can all wish it was!
