Today, Federico Viticci of MacStories.net launched an extremely useful archive of 150 custom shortcuts that people can download for free and use with the shortcuts app from Apple.

Viticci has long been a figure in the Apple power user community and is in many ways key figure in hoping the commute discover Workflow, understand how it works, and most likely helped shine the light in the app to help Apple notice it, acquire the company, and turn it into Siri Shortcuts.

Over what has essentially been 4 years of creating custom shortcuts, Viticci has amassed a huge collection that covers many different aspects of the Shortcuts app. Now, he's made them available at macstories.net/shortcuts, providing an archive that is full of great examples of custom shortcuts – each category of action found in the app is represented here.

Browsing through the Shortcuts Archive gives you a sense of the wide range of capabilities the Shortcuts app provides, and Viticci's mass of free shortcuts are available to download and explore further.

Tapping the links found on his site from iOS devices will take you into the Shortcuts app to install them and let you examine the action steps that make it work as well.