The project is known as MacThemes/MTInstaller and it allows you to theme your MacOS Icons (and more eventually…) on every OSX version. It's a really simple process and I've also developed a platform for people to find and share themes.

To install your themes you can head to this link and see how to get started with my tools. You can also download themes from here which will be installable with my program, mti-cli. If you want to make a theme it's really simple as all you have to do is make a .bundle with all the images for each application you want to theme. There are currently only 3 themes up on the MacThemse site but they are super clean and very well made and there are more currently in the works!