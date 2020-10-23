Apple launched its new iPhones today but the new MagSafe Charger is the must-have accessory for new buyers. The charger has actually been around for a week or so now and that means some people have been able to put it through its paces. And it isn't all good news with one YouTube test showing that a MagSafe Charger isn't so great at charging older devices.

While MagSafe will charge anything so long as it's Qi-compatible, the speeds vary wildly. The new iPhones charge at 15W, sure. But other iPhones? Not so much.

When you put a Qi-compatible iPhone onto a normal wireless charger it should max out at around 7.5W. But when YouTube channel Max Tech put an iPhone SE onto a MagSafe Charger he got less than 2W. That's horrifically slow.