What you need to know
- Apple has fixed a watchOS 8 issue that caused Mail to leak IP addresses when loading images.
- The new watchOS 8.5 update fixes the privacy issue and is available for download now.
- Mail Privacy Protection is available across Apple's platforms.
The newly-released watchOS 8.5 update appears to fix a problem that previously allowed the Mail app on Apple Watches to leak a user's IP address even with Mail Privacy Protection enabled.
The issue was first noted late last year. Mail Privacy Protection is supposed to prevent third-party servers from identifying a user's IP address when they load an image in an email. That wasn't happening on Apple Watches — until this week's watchOS 8.5 update.
With watchOS 8.5 installed Mail will now block images automatically and then prompt people to download remote images as required. There is also a new option to do so automatically or to ask each time an email is available to be downloaded.
Here's how Apple describes its Mail Privacy Protection feature.
The Mail app can help protect your privacy. Email messages you receive may include remote content that allows a sender to collect information when you view a message, such as when and how many times you view it, whether you forward it, your IP address and other data. Mail Privacy Protection prevents senders from learning your information.
Apple's Mail Privacy Protection was first introduced alongside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey towards the end of last year and now appears to function correctly across all platforms — iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Note that this feature only works with the official Mail app, however.
Tripsy 2.10 brings improved email handling and web-based itineraries
Popular trip management app Tripsy has been updated to version 2.10 with two big improvements; web-based itineraries and improved email handling and ingestion.
iOS 16 needs to have some big new features, instead of more refinement
With Apple's spring event behind us, let us look forward to WWDC 22. Here's our wish list for what features should come in iOS 16.
Meta says people can't call for Putin to be assassinated after backlash
Following a change to Meta policy last week that allowed people more leeway when discussing the potential death of "Russian invaders," the company has now backtracked — prohibiting people from talking about things including the potential assassination of Russia's president.
Don't spend a fortune on the Milanese loop — get the look for less!
Getting that Milanese loop style doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune — here are a few great alternatives for your Apple Watch that won't break the bank!