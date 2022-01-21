The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service continues to grow with new games, albeit at a drip-feed pace. The last gave to be released was Banjo Kazooie in January, with Paper Mario a month before that. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't implemented or released a roadmap for the service, instead opting to announce the future release of a game within a month of it becoming available.

This time around, Nintendo has announced the second Zelda game to hit the Nintendo 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, for the Expansion Pack.

Save Termina before it’s met with a terrible fate!



The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members in February! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/WN2Q0Wqc8Q — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 21, 2022

In usual Nintendo fashion, no exact release date outside of "February" was given, so fans will have to continue checking in until they see it pop up. Of course, with the slow drip-feed of titles, some have begun to question whether the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack needs fixing in order to be worth the hefty price increase. We hope to see more information on future content during the next Nintendo Direct, which usually takes place within the first quarter of the year.