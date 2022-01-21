What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service that offers online play and a catalogue of retro games.
- The Expansion Pack adds a collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons downloadable content.
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is set to come to the Expansion Pack service in February.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service continues to grow with new games, albeit at a drip-feed pace. The last gave to be released was Banjo Kazooie in January, with Paper Mario a month before that. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't implemented or released a roadmap for the service, instead opting to announce the future release of a game within a month of it becoming available.
This time around, Nintendo has announced the second Zelda game to hit the Nintendo 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, for the Expansion Pack.
In usual Nintendo fashion, no exact release date outside of "February" was given, so fans will have to continue checking in until they see it pop up. Of course, with the slow drip-feed of titles, some have begun to question whether the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack needs fixing in order to be worth the hefty price increase. We hope to see more information on future content during the next Nintendo Direct, which usually takes place within the first quarter of the year.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can access the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free if they're a subscriber.
