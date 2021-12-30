I have had mixed feelings about Nintendo Switch Online since its inception. It serves its purpose and the price makes it bearable, even more so since I got friends — uh, I mean, family members, and split the price through the Family Plan subscription. A small catalog NES and SNES games were only exciting for so long, though, and I began to long for more. The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack was an exciting concept when it was first announced, until it wasn't. There wasn't much available at the beginning compared to the retro content in the base subscription, and while I was interested to Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise, I acknowledge that it didn't appeal to everyone. The price also shot up exponentially, with me and my, ahem, family members needing to pay over double than what we did initially with the base plan. Overall, it was even more of a dud for me than the base subscription, because I knew how great it could be, but refused to be. Pinching pennies

When Nintendo first announced that online play was being revamped and would no longer be free as it was on the majority of other systems, I definitely raised an eyebrow. Yes, corporations put profit over everything, but what set Nintendo apart from other companies like Sony and Microsoft was how it placed emphasis on consumer enjoyment in both local and online multiplayer. It did try paid online before with concepts like the Satellaview on the SNES or the GameBoy mobile adapter used in Pokémon Crystal, but those never took off fast enough to make it outside of Japan, trailing off into obscurity. For me, the only incentives to subscribe were online play and cloud saves, and there were definitely times where I questioned whether the service was worth it at all. Games like Pokémon Sword and Shield didn't even support cloud saves, meaning that it was possible for me to lose all my precious Pokémon. Animal Crossing: New Horizons only let you backup your island through a separate service, but needed an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to do so. I was one of the few who needed to transfer their island before the Island Backup Tool was available, which meant I had to send Nintendo multiple emails and even call them to get my island back. As more games released, things got more tedious. An irritating iteration

Just when we began to yearn for more retro games on the NSO service, or at the very least a Nintendo 64 Classic Mini console, Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as an add-on to the base subscription service. It was supposed to offer more games and exclusive features on top of everything in the base subscription. Nine Nintendo 64 games and 14 Sega Genesis titles were announced. But what would the price be? Well, nothing was mentioned until it was quietly slipped into the October 2021 Animal Crossing Direct, where we learned that we'd have to pay more than double the price for half as much. It's frustrating that we're paying for a service with so much up in the air. I saw some musings that the inclusion of the Happy Home Paradise DLC made it worth it, as it was a $25 purchase on its own, so you were "only" paying an extra $5 for the expansion pack. But Happy Home Paradise would be yours forever if you bought it on its own, so that meant you'd have to continue for a $25 content package every year by that logic. Besides, Animal Crossing, despite having sold extremely well, serves a specific audience. Even amongst Animal Crossing fans, interior design may just not be interesting, so it didn't justify the price in my opinion. A dripping tap