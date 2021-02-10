Make your calculator your own with PCalc's new layout editor

The excellent calculator app PCalc has today received a big update on Mac, adding a new full layout editor to the mix. With PCalc's latest version installed you can make the app look just the way you want it.

While PCalc is already a pretty sweet app for those who need something a little more functional than Apple's built-in calculator, some might want different buttons and functions to be in different places within the app. Now, that's possible across the board.

Alongside the new layout editor, developer James Thomson has also made improvements to things like the menu bar version of the app, too.

The full list of changes runs thus:

PCalc for the Mac now has a fully featured button layout editor. Finally!

You can now edit all the button layouts, including the layout of the menu bar widget.

You can now resize the button layouts.

You can now use the widget layouts in the main app.

Added a new "Currencies" layout to the widget.

Added a disclosure triangle to the widget to collapse it down to just the display.

The widget now has bigger buttons in the "Advanced" layout, and shows the display mode and RPN stack depth.

The widget now works with any custom keyboard shortcuts you set for the main app.

The widget can now download currency rates separately from the main app.

The widget is now scriptable via AppleScript.

Fixed a problem with bold key text in the widget.

Fixed a problem with the widget not resizing properly.

Fixed a problem with the tickertape in the widget.

Fixed a problem with parentheses count on the splitscreen iPad layouts.

Fixed a problem with black text appearing on the buttons in the Touch Bar.

Fixed a crash when resetting user layouts.

PCalc 4.9 for the Mac is out now!https://t.co/2kk9QiuEFc



Now supports full editing of all button layouts, and has a significantly improved menu bar widget.



It’s the roll your own calculator construction set for the rest of us! pic.twitter.com/j3r6V8z2E9 — James Thomson (@jamesthomson) February 10, 2021

This latest PCalc update is free for existing users while everyone else can nab it from the App Store right now for just $9.99.