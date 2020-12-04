Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been sold out since it released on October 16, with copies available from third-party sellers for almost twice the normal price. Today some extra copies went for sale on Amazon and then immediately sold out. But new ones are on the way, expected to come back in stock on January 30.

The game lets players build a race course in their homes and control a remote-controlled car with their Nintendo Switch. The rest of the game is pretty similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in that you'll collect powerups which let you either go faster or mess with your opponents. As you play, you can also unlock new costumes for your racers and karts.

This is only a local, offline experience so you're best off getting more than one car so you can compete. Unfortunately only the Mario Kart is currently available for a reasonable price. You're limited to playing the character in the kart so if you love Luigi, you should keep your eyes open for the next release. While you wait for your game to ship, you can read some of guides on how to set up the best obstacles in your home.