Mario Kart Live Luigi With SwitchSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available to purchase now on Amazon.
  • The game is expected to be back in stock on January 30.
  • The Luigi set is still only available from third party sellers.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has been sold out since it released on October 16, with copies available from third-party sellers for almost twice the normal price. Today some extra copies went for sale on Amazon and then immediately sold out. But new ones are on the way, expected to come back in stock on January 30.

The game lets players build a race course in their homes and control a remote-controlled car with their Nintendo Switch. The rest of the game is pretty similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in that you'll collect powerups which let you either go faster or mess with your opponents. As you play, you can also unlock new costumes for your racers and karts.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

This is only a local, offline experience so you're best off getting more than one car so you can compete. Unfortunately only the Mario Kart is currently available for a reasonable price. You're limited to playing the character in the kart so if you love Luigi, you should keep your eyes open for the next release. While you wait for your game to ship, you can read some of guides on how to set up the best obstacles in your home.

Remote control Mario

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Remote control Mario on Switch

Using a Nintendo Switch and a remote control car, players can race around a physical space while viewing the track and other opponents via the Switch screen.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.