Mario Kart Tour has announced that it will hold a second multiplayer test for the game open to all players, not just Gold Pass subscribers.

In a Tweet posted Tuesday they said:

A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines!

There is no indication as to the date for the second test, or how long it will last. A multiplayer option was previously tested in December but was only opened up to Mario Kart Tour's Gold Pass subscribers, which costs $4.99 a month.

