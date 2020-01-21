What you need to know
- Mario Kart Tour has announced a second multiplayer beta.
- It will be open to all players, not just Gold Pass subscribers.
- Further details on the test will be posted "soon".
Mario Kart Tour has announced that it will hold a second multiplayer test for the game open to all players, not just Gold Pass subscribers.
In a Tweet posted Tuesday they said:
A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines!
A second multiplayer test is on the way, and this time all players can join in, not just #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers. Further details will be posted here and in-game soon, so buckle up and start your engines! pic.twitter.com/8l3YVEabll— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 21, 2020
There is no indication as to the date for the second test, or how long it will last. A multiplayer option was previously tested in December but was only opened up to Mario Kart Tour's Gold Pass subscribers, which costs $4.99 a month.
With no clear indication as to when the test will be held, in the meantime, why not check out our extensive guide to every weapon, item and ticket in Mario Kart Tour and our Ultimate Guide!
Start your engines
Mario Kart Tour
Race Mario Characters on your phone
Designed from the ground up to be a mobile experience, Mario Kart Tour has all the best and worst features of a mobile game. Still, it's Mario Kart!
