This week marked the anticipated release of Mario Kart Tour for iOS giving iPhone users the ability to play the iconic racing game. Unsurprisingly, early data suggests the game is a worldwide hit.

According to analytics from Sensor Tower (via VentureBeat), Mario Kart Tour was the number one app in the App Store in 58 markets, including the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., the game reached No. 19 for iPhone revenue, easily surpassing the last Nintendo mobile game, Dr. Mario.

Additionally, Mario Kart Tour has already reached 10.1 million downloads worldwide, per data by intelligence firm Apptopia. That mark is better than other marquee titles like Pokémon Go and Clash Royale.

Obviously Mario Kart Tour has a long way to go to attain the longterm success those two apps reached, but it is a great start.

If you haven't played it yet, you can download Mario Kart Tour from the App Store now. It is a free download with in-app purchases and a $5 season pass.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.