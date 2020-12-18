What you need to know
- Marvis Pro is a gorgeous Apple Music app with support for scrobbling to Last.fm.
The Apple Music app might come pre-installed on your iPhone and iPad, but you don't have to use it. There are plenty of third-party alternatives and the latest to come to my attention is the gorgeous Marvis Pro. And it *really is * gorgeous.
Featuring a "minimalistic yet highly customizable UI," Marvis Pro looks the part from the get-go, but there are plenty of settings and options to be tweaked by those who want to be able to tailor everything to their liking. A good example of that? The more than 40 different icon choices. That's a lot of icons.
Other features include:
- Use Drag & Drop to add one or more items to Up Next, Play, or Shuffle.
- Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
- List & Grid Layout. Multiple Grid styles to choose from, like Cover Flow.
- 40 App icon choices.
- Sort and Group.
- Sort by Recently Played/Added, Year, Rating, Play Count, and more.
- Group Playlists & Genres into Albums, Artists, Composers, etc.
Users of Last.fm will also enjoy the ability to scrobble their tracks as well, giving you credit for your listening. Oh, and there are iOS 14 widgets because of course there are.
Marvis Pro is of course compatible with both iPhone and iPad and you can download it from the App Store now. It's a $5.99 purchase with an additional in-app purchase unlocking some of the advanced features.
