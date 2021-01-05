We all know that sometimes just getting out and walking can be a great way to help blow off the cobwebs, especially at a time where we aren't as mobile as we once were for obvious reasons. But sometimes deciding where to walk to can be more difficult than it might seem – and MeandR is here to take that load for you.

In simplest terms, MeandR is an iPhone app that asks for a distance and, if you want, speed, before mapping out where it thinks you should walk to and how you should get there. It's that simple.

Whether you want to get fit or just need some motivation to get outdoors, Meandr can help you. There is no pressure, just choose a distance and pace that suits you. Go as fast or as slow as you want, or just enjoy the walk! Each attempt is recorded, including the distance, how long it took and how many steps. Look back at your stats and track your progress over time. When you get to the target, Meandr will alert you, even if you are not looking at the app at the time. You can then choose if you want another challenge to get back to where you started.

You can track all of your walking and progress and you can see the total number of steps you've taken over the last seven and 30 days – perfect for those who like to compare these kinds of things over time.

Features include:

No pressure - choose a distance and pace that suits you

Simple, fun interface designed to get you going in three taps

Tracks the distance, time and number of steps for each challenge

If you didn't finish a challenge, just find it in the history and replay it

Unit of measurement can be set to kilometres or miles

Map easily toggled between standard or satellite view

Shuffle between available routes to a target

Whether you're a seasoned walker or just starting out, why not take MeandR for a spin? It's available for download from the App Store now, priced at $1.99.