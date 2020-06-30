Polar has announced its new fitness watch, Polar Unite, making it available for order now for $149.95. Buyers can choose between black, white, pink, and blue colors and can buy additional silicone bands for $22.95 as well.

The watch itself supports sleep tracking but its bread and butter is definitely in its fitness tracking via what Polar calls FitSpark. It's a daily guide that helps wearers improve their fitness by taking part in unique, personalized workouts that claim to ensure they don't overdo it.

It starts with FitSparkTM, a daily training guide that delivers on-demand workouts straight to your wrist. Unlike other fitness "guides" on the market, FitSpark is truly personalized, taking into consideration your sleep, recovery, fitness level, and training history to recommend tailored workouts each day. It also provides animated instructions for helpful guidance for strength, cardio, and supportive training, while timers, instructions, and vibrations guide you through the workout, keeping you on track.

The Polar Unite watch will also keep tabs on you during your workout, making sure that you have all the data you could possibly need to make sure you're on track to meeting your goals. You'll learn how long your heartate spent in specific zones, how many calories were burned, and more.