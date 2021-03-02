A Melbourne scientist is suing Apple after his iPhone X exploded in his pocket whilst he was sitting at his desk.

Robert De Rose reportedly suffered second-degree burns in 2019 after his iPhone made a faint popping sound, followed by a fizzing noise. From 7NEWS:

Melbourne father-of-two is taking on tech giant Apple after suffering second-degree burns when his iPhone exploded in his pocket. Scientist Robert De Rose was sitting in his office when he felt pain in his leg and heard a fizzing sound coming from his pocket. "I heard a faint pop sound, followed by a fizz and then I felt intense pain on my right leg, so I immediately jumped up and realised it was my phone," he told 7NEWS.

De Rose said he had ash "everywhere" and that the skin had peeled back around the burn. He reportedly tried to report the issue directly to Apple but received no response. Now, he's after compensation and wants to raise awareness of the issue. De Rose is represented by Carbone Lawyers, who represent a second man against Apple over claims he was left with a burnt wrist when his Apple Watch overheated. Both cases have been filed in the County Court.

A spokesperson for Apple told the outlet that it took customer safety "extremely seriously" and said both incidents were being investigated.