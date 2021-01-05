Apple's Reminders app has gone through a ton of changes in recent years and there's little doubt that it's the best Reminders app yet. But there's still room for improvement and with an App Store full of todo apps, there is no shortage of options. Memento is one of those options and it's the closest thing to Reminders without actually being Reminders.

That's a very good thing indeed.

Created by developer Mark DiFranco, Memento uses the same Reminders database that your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch have set up. That means syncing is already built-in, and you don't need to have anyone you share Reminders lists with make the switch as well – they can keep using Apple's app just fine.

Memento uses the reminders that are already on your phone, so you can continue to use Apple's Reminders app in tandem. That means you'll be able to set up the app instantly.

Beyond the syncing, there's a lot to like about Memento, starting with the powerful notifications for advanced triaging and continuing through the location support for tasks that need to be completed at a given place. And there's more, too.

Powerful notifications help you triage on the go

Force Touch shortcuts let you create a new reminder in a few taps

iMessage app lets you send reminders to friends

Today Widget lets you see what's important to you at a glance

Siri support allows you to manage your reminders by talking to your favourite virtual assistant

Dark mode for use at night

Keyboard shortcuts to help you boost productivity

Automatically sync reminders via iCloud to all your devices and Apple's Reminders app

Privacy focused (no data is collected by the app)

It helps that the app itself is a looker, too.

If all of that sounds good – and it should – you can download Memento from the App Store now. It's priced at just $3.99, giving you the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch apps all-included.