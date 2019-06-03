Everyone loves their Memoji-self, and everyone loves Emoji, so what if you took the two of them and combined them together?!

WWDC 2019 has introduced Memoji Stickers: customized Emoji for your messages that imitate popular Emoji reactions and poses that automatically get made for each and every Memoji you have.

How do Memoji Stickers work?

For every Memoji that you design with your iPhone, you'll be able to have a customized sticker pack of your Memoji-self that you can send to your friends and family instead of a boring old smiley face or thumbs down.

Where can I find Memoji Stickers on my iPhone?

You can find your Memoji Stickers right alongside your regular Emoji, meaning you won't have to go out of your way to send a Memoji Sticker or two of you reacting to a group message or a text from your mom.

What do you think about Memoji Stickers?

Are you excited to start sending customized Memoji with your iPhone? Looking forward to checking out each and every Memoji Sticker reaction with the latest iOS 13 update? Let us know everything you think in the comments down below!