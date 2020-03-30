What you need to know
- Meross has released a new HomeKit enabled smart plug.
- The MSS110HK mini plug is now available for purchase on Amazon.
- Latest offering is just the second HomeKit accessory from Meross.
Just days after Apple revealed its existence via a HomeKit accessories page update, the Meross MSS110HK Smart Plug Mini is available now for purchase on Amazon. The miniature plug, available in a 2-pack currently, is just the second HomeKit accessory from the company.
Meross entered the HomeKit arena late last year with its MSS620HK Smart Outdoor Plug, which offers dual-outlets for around half the price of its closest competitor. The latest smart plug is intended for the indoors, and its compact design enables the ability to use 2 of them in the same outlet.
- Compact size allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet.
- Turn appliances on/off from anywhere anytime with your Meross app.
- Maximum 15 Amps and 15 A x 120 V =1800 Watts appliance allowed in US/CA/JP.
- Works with Apple HomeKit*, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.
- Create on/off schedules or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically.
- Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.
In addition to HomeKit support, the MS1110HK works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant over Wi-Fi without a hub. Since it works without a hub, Meross notes that in order to control the plug remotely, a HomeKit hub such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required.
HomeKit enabled
Meross MSS110HK Smart Plug Mini
Smart home control for less
The Meross MSS1110KH 2-pack offers convenient HomeKit controls that are easy on the wallet. This mini plug also works with Alexa and Google, plus its small size allows for 2 of them to work in the same outlet.
