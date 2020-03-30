Meross Mss110hk Smart Plug Mini in a bedroom settingSource: Meross

  • Meross has released a new HomeKit enabled smart plug.
  • The MSS110HK mini plug is now available for purchase on Amazon.
  • Latest offering is just the second HomeKit accessory from Meross.

Just days after Apple revealed its existence via a HomeKit accessories page update, the Meross MSS110HK Smart Plug Mini is available now for purchase on Amazon. The miniature plug, available in a 2-pack currently, is just the second HomeKit accessory from the company.

Meross entered the HomeKit arena late last year with its MSS620HK Smart Outdoor Plug, which offers dual-outlets for around half the price of its closest competitor. The latest smart plug is intended for the indoors, and its compact design enables the ability to use 2 of them in the same outlet.

  • Compact size allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet.
  • Turn appliances on/off from anywhere anytime with your Meross app.
  • Maximum 15 Amps and 15 A x 120 V =1800 Watts appliance allowed in US/CA/JP.
  • Works with Apple HomeKit*, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.
  • Create on/off schedules or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically.
  • Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.

In addition to HomeKit support, the MS1110HK works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant over Wi-Fi without a hub. Since it works without a hub, Meross notes that in order to control the plug remotely, a HomeKit hub such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required.

