Just days after Apple revealed its existence via a HomeKit accessories page update, the Meross MSS110HK Smart Plug Mini is available now for purchase on Amazon. The miniature plug, available in a 2-pack currently, is just the second HomeKit accessory from the company.

Meross entered the HomeKit arena late last year with its MSS620HK Smart Outdoor Plug, which offers dual-outlets for around half the price of its closest competitor. The latest smart plug is intended for the indoors, and its compact design enables the ability to use 2 of them in the same outlet.

Compact size allows you to stack two Mini Smart Plugs in the same outlet.

Turn appliances on/off from anywhere anytime with your Meross app.

Maximum 15 Amps and 15 A x 120 V =1800 Watts appliance allowed in US/CA/JP.

Works with Apple HomeKit*, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Line Clova, SmartThings and IFTTT.

Create on/off schedules or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically.

Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.

In addition to HomeKit support, the MS1110HK works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant over Wi-Fi without a hub. Since it works without a hub, Meross notes that in order to control the plug remotely, a HomeKit hub such as an Apple TV or HomePod is required.