Not even Prime Day can stop Meross from releasing new HomeKit accessories, with the company announcing Tuesday that an updated version of the company's popular outdoor smart plug is now available. The latest outdoor plug sports a slimmer and more compact design, but retains key features from the previous model.
Just like the previous model, the new Meross Outdoor Smart Plug features IP44 weather resistance, and two 10a smart outlets that operate independently from one another. The all-black plug now measures just over three inches tall, and has a cleaner tapered design, while still holding onto an on-device control, extended cord, and wall mount slot.
The updated plug works with the Meross app, available on iOS and Android, as well as smart home assistants like Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The plug connects via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi without the need for an additional hub, although through HomeKit, an Apple TV or HomePod is required for out of home controls and automation.
The revamped Meross Outdoor Smart Plug is available now on Amazon for $25.99 matching the current Prime Day price for the original model. However, there is a coupon available on the Amazon listing that will take an additional $3 off, making it the most affordable outdoor HomeKit option that you can buy today.
