Not even Prime Day can stop Meross from releasing new HomeKit accessories, with the company announcing Tuesday that an updated version of the company's popular outdoor smart plug is now available. The latest outdoor plug sports a slimmer and more compact design, but retains key features from the previous model.

Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.

2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

Just like the previous model, the new Meross Outdoor Smart Plug features IP44 weather resistance, and two 10a smart outlets that operate independently from one another. The all-black plug now measures just over three inches tall, and has a cleaner tapered design, while still holding onto an on-device control, extended cord, and wall mount slot.