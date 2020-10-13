Meross Homekit Outdoor Smart Plug 2nd GenSource: Amazon

What you need to know

  • Meross has released a revamped HomeKit-enabled outdoor smart plug.
  • The updated Meross Outdoor Smart Plug features a slimmer design but retains two individually controlled outlets.
  • Latest outdoor plug matches Prime Day pricing for previous model, coupon offer makes it most affordable option around.

Not even Prime Day can stop Meross from releasing new HomeKit accessories, with the company announcing Tuesday that an updated version of the company's popular outdoor smart plug is now available. The latest outdoor plug sports a slimmer and more compact design, but retains key features from the previous model.

  • Ideal for Outdoor Use: IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets cover which help prevent rain from getting in. Outdoor smart plug is made for Garden, Backyard, Christmas tree, Kitchen, Landscape lighting, Bathroom, Porch, Balcony, Garage, Basement, Patio or Electric grill, Sprinkler, Washing machine, Lamps and other outdoor or indoor-use electric appliances, etc. Do not use it for pump.
  • 2 Individual Outlets and reliable connection: Comes with 2 AC sockets that can be controlled independently. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer WiFi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor WiFi plug.

Just like the previous model, the new Meross Outdoor Smart Plug features IP44 weather resistance, and two 10a smart outlets that operate independently from one another. The all-black plug now measures just over three inches tall, and has a cleaner tapered design, while still holding onto an on-device control, extended cord, and wall mount slot.

Meross Homekit Smart Outdoor Plug 2nd GenSource: Amazon

The updated plug works with the Meross app, available on iOS and Android, as well as smart home assistants like Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The plug connects via 2.4ghz Wi-Fi without the need for an additional hub, although through HomeKit, an Apple TV or HomePod is required for out of home controls and automation.

The revamped Meross Outdoor Smart Plug is available now on Amazon for $25.99 matching the current Prime Day price for the original model. However, there is a coupon available on the Amazon listing that will take an additional $3 off, making it the most affordable outdoor HomeKit option that you can buy today.

HomeKit-enabled

Meross Outdoor Smart Plug

Slimmer and cheaper

The latest Meross Outdoor Smart Plug features a slimmer design but still has all the same smarts. Two individually-controlled outlets, weather resistance, and HomeKit, make it a great choice for the outdoors.

