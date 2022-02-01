Meta is rolling out its updated 3D Avatars to both Instagram and Messenger with more options than ever before.

Meta made the announcement via a Newsroom post with the avatars coming to the United States, Canada, and Mexico right now.

We're beginning to roll out our updated 3D Avatars to Facebook and Messenger, and for the first time Instagram Stories and DMs. Starting today people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can show up as their virtual self across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures and more.

Alongside the expansion, Meta is also adding new options to Avatars including Cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids. The outfit also says that it is improving the look of its Avatars, saying that it has "subtly adjusted certain facial shapes" to help people make them, look just the way they want them to.

NFL fans are also getting new options ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

We're excited to partner with the NFL to bring NFL football fandom to Avatars. With Super Bowl LVI just around the corner on February 13, we wanted to give fans a chance to show off and celebrate their favorite teams. From now until February 28, you'll be able to outfit your avatar to support the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams — or if you can't bring yourself to cheer for either team, there's also a neutral Super Bowl LVI shirt you can choose instead.

You can read more about what's going down in the original Newsroom post and you'll find some more images showing the changes that have been made to Avatars over there, too.