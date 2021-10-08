Metroid Dread is finally out and ready to play. It's crazy to think it's been a whole 19 years since the last new Metroid game released, huh? One thing is sure, this game pays homage to its roots and is a full-on Metroidvania platforming shooter. It's going to be a lot of work to get all the way to the end, but these helpful tips and tricks will help you get there. If anything the challenge is what makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. How to survive an EMMI attack

EMMIs have instant killing abilities so you really need to rely on stealth and Samus' athletic prowess to avoid them at all costs. However, there will be moments when you will be cornered and your only option is to fight. As scary and powerful as these robots are, they don't even count as one of Metroid Dread's bosses, which are even harder to defeat. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The only way Samus can defeat them is by absorbing energy from Central Units, which give her enhanced attacks. Then, she can defeat them with the Omega Stream or the Omega Blaster she can defeat them. However, she won't be able to move while charging up these shots, so plan accordingly. Keep moving

Perhaps the most important thing to ensure your survival is to keep on moving. Staying still leaves you open to attacks and might get you stuck somewhere you don't want to be. Use Samus' jumping abilities to hurtle over opponents or slide under enemies' bellies when there isn't another option. If there are multiple platforms in a boss stage, make sure to take advantage of them. Countering gives you more loot

Things will go a lot more smoothly if you practice countering and parrying enemy attacks. Just press the X button at the right moment. Each enemy has some kind of tell that lets you know when it's time to parry. For instance, EMMIs glow red, but hitting that timing will take some practice. Defeating an enemy after countering gives you more loot and energy, so it's worth doing. Get an upgrade

Throughout the course of Samus's adventure, she'll have the opportunity to upgrade her suit and gear. Just keep an eye out for Chozo Statues and use these to get your Ability Upgrades. Lost? Check your map

Not sure where you need to go next? The answer is likely just a room you haven't entered yet. Open up your map and make your way to any unexplored rooms and you'll likely advance the plot. Use whatever weapons you have in your arsenal

It's incredibly easy to pick up larger missiles and various weapons while you're out and about, so don't be afraid to use whatever weapons and projectiles you have at your disposal instead of hoarding them for a special moment. Heal often

Using Total Recharge Stations will completely restore Samus' energy and missiles. To use them simply stand in front of them and Samus will automatically interact with it. There are also Energy Recharge Stations that specifically only restore her health. Additionally, you'll find Energy Tanks and Energy Parts scattered throughout the levels. Four Energy Parts make one Energy Tank. Make sure to take the time to collect these as they add 99 energy to your total. Suit up Samus is on one of her craziest missions yet and she's using a whole lot of new stealth techniques to survive. You're going to have to get a handle on her new powers along with mastering her old ones to get far. These tips and tricks should help you do just that.