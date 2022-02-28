OneDrive for the Mac is getting a feature that has been long-requested.

In a post on the Microsoft website, the company has announced that it is finally bringing native support for Apple silicon for OneDrive sync for macOS. The company says that it is now generally available for those who update to build 22.022.

Microsoft says that bringing the support should bring performance improvements as its software will now be able to take full advantage of Apple's M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max processors.

We're excited to announce that OneDrive sync for macOS will now run natively on Apple silicon. This means that OneDrive will take full advantage of the performance improvements of Apple silicon. > We know this has been a long-awaited and highly requested feature, and we're delighted to make it generally available starting with build 22.022.

Microsoft had originally announced plans to bring support for Apple silicon to its OneDrive sync for macOS back in June of 2021. The company originally said it would come "later this year." However, by December of last year, the feature was still stuck in a public preview, and the company missed its 2021 timeline.

That left many wondering when support would actually launch. Thankfully, it appears that today is the day!