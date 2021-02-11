To Do MicrosoftSource: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central

  • A new update for Microsoft To Do brings Widget support to iOS 14.

Microsoft has this week added Widget support to its To Do app for iOS 14.

Microsoft this week announced the new widgets on Tuesday:

With the launch of iOS 14, you can now add widgets to your home screen. We're excited to announce that To Do widgets for iOS 14 are now available! We've added three new types of widgets for you...

There are three widgets in a total of four different sizes. Firstly, the Your Tasks Widget:

The Your Tasks widget helps you select and view tasks from a list of your choice. The widget is available in two sizes: the medium widget shows a list of your tasks, while the large widget shows a list of your tasks along with due dates and other details. By default, the Your Tasks widget shows the Tasks list.

There's also the My Day widget, a square widget that shows the next day on your My Day List. And finally, the Add Task widget, which lets you quickly add a task to your list without having to open the app.

You can use one or more of these in any combination on your Home Screen, including in a widget stack with various other widgets.

You can add Microsoft's To Do widget to your Home Screen with a long tap on any empty space, just like other widgets on iOS.

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To-Do syncs your tasks and lists across all of your devices, including devices running Windows 10, iOS, Android, and Mac. It supports file attachments, sharing tasks and lists, and has a clean interface.

