What you need to know
- Microsoft is updating Outlook for Mac with a new look.
- An improved sync engine is also included.
- The infaous rubbon has also been altered.
Microsoft is giving Outlook for Mac a fresh coat of paint according to The Verge. That includes a tweaked design that brings over many of the features that have become maisntays on the web and even in Outlook for iOS and Android.
Part of that means reading and writing emails has been improved, with a whole new email composition interface available. You can also ignore emails if that's something you need. But the biggest change is the ribbon. As you'll see from the screenshot, it's gone.
"Following the same design principles as the Office 365 user experience updates announced last year, the ribbon was updated in the new Outlook for Mac to be fully customizable," explains a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. "In Mac environment, we refer to it as a toolbar – at this time, there are no plans to announce updates to the ribbon elsewhere on Office for Mac."
Operationally, Outlook for Mac has gained a new sync technology that brings it in line with other versions of the app. That means that anyone using Office 365, Outlook.com, or even Google email accounts should notice that their email syncs more quickly.
If you're part of the beta testing team – on the Fast Ring, no less – you can try the updated Outlook for Mac now by toggling "New Outlook" in the top right corner of the app. Microsoft says that more updates will be arriving in the next few months but there doesn't appear to be word on when us mere mortals can look forward to using it.
And I use the term "look forward" very loosely, here.
