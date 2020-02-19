Microsoft has released its new Office app for iOS following a period of beta testing.

As noted by MacRumors, the new Office hub was announced in November of 2019 and is now available to download.

According to Microsoft:

The Office app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know and rely on with new capabilities that harness the unique strengths of a phone to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience on the go. Whether using it for personal or professional reasons, the Office app is designed to be your go-to app for getting work done on a mobile device... Anyone can download the Office app for free and start using it right away. Access and save documents to the cloud by connecting with a Microsoft Account (for OneDrive or SharePoint) or by connecting to a third-party cloud storage provider. Logging in with a personal, work, or school Microsoft Account connected to an Office 365 subscription will unlock premium features within the app.

The release notes of the new app further states:

The new Office app simplifies how you work on a phone by combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one app and adds mobile-first features so you can get more done all from one app. This app maintains all the functionality of the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps but requires far less phone storage than using three separate apps. New features leveraging the camera help you create content in uniquely mobile ways. Additionally, the app includes a new Actions tab so you can accomplish many common mobile tasks without needing to switch between apps.

Interesting features include the ability to snap a photo of a document, turning it into an editable Word File, as well as turning a picture of a table into an Excel Spreadsheet. You can also import photos directly into PowerPoint presentations from your camera roll.

For a full rundown on Microsoft's new app, head on over to its website!