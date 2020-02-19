What you need to know
- The new Office app for iOS is now available.
- The app was announced last year and has been in beta testing for a couple of months.
- It combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one seamless experience.
Microsoft has released its new Office app for iOS following a period of beta testing.
As noted by MacRumors, the new Office hub was announced in November of 2019 and is now available to download.
According to Microsoft:
The Office app combines the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know and rely on with new capabilities that harness the unique strengths of a phone to create a simpler, yet more powerful Office experience on the go.
Whether using it for personal or professional reasons, the Office app is designed to be your go-to app for getting work done on a mobile device...
Anyone can download the Office app for free and start using it right away. Access and save documents to the cloud by connecting with a Microsoft Account (for OneDrive or SharePoint) or by connecting to a third-party cloud storage provider. Logging in with a personal, work, or school Microsoft Account connected to an Office 365 subscription will unlock premium features within the app.
The release notes of the new app further states:
The new Office app simplifies how you work on a phone by combining Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into one app and adds mobile-first features so you can get more done all from one app. This app maintains all the functionality of the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps but requires far less phone storage than using three separate apps. New features leveraging the camera help you create content in uniquely mobile ways. Additionally, the app includes a new Actions tab so you can accomplish many common mobile tasks without needing to switch between apps.
Interesting features include the ability to snap a photo of a document, turning it into an editable Word File, as well as turning a picture of a table into an Excel Spreadsheet. You can also import photos directly into PowerPoint presentations from your camera roll.
For a full rundown on Microsoft's new app, head on over to its website!
Combine Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Get the new Microsoft Office app on iOS and Android now!
Anyone can download the app for free and start using it right away, to unlock premium features you'll need a 365 subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Kolude KD-K1 is a keyboard and a connectivity hub. It's a Keyhub.
Everyone needs a keyboard. And if you need to plug tons of things into your computer, you'll need a hub. As Steve Jobs once said, "are you getting it?"
Spotify begins rolling out real-time lyrics
Spotify has finally started to roll out its real-time song lyrics feature after it announced the feature last November.
Adobe celebrates Photoshop's 30th birthday with new Mac and iPad features
It's Adobe Photoshop's 30th birthday and it's celebrating by adding new features to the iPad and Mac apps.
Turn your iPhone XS into a tank with one of these cases
Hopefully, you don't drop — or throw — your iPhone XS, but just in case you do, you should get a heavy duty case.