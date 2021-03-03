What you need to know
- Focusplan has been updated to version 1.5 with new features in tow.
- Users can now create and export custom mind mapping styles via a new theme picker and more.
The excellent mind mapping and brainstorming app Focusplan has received a new update to version 1.5. This new version adds a few improvements and features, not least the ability to create and export custom styles using a brand new theme picker.
Available as a free update for existing users, the new update makes it easier than ever to create beautiful mind maps using any color palette you choose. That's all made possible thanks to a brand new theme picker that was added in this new release.
Within the new theme picker, you can import themes created by friends and colleagues or just downloaded from the internet by mind mappers like you.
The most powerful feature introduced in Focusplan 1.5 was the option to create custom themes and reuse them in your mind maps.
There's more going on in this update as well, including a ton of fixes including improved localization for Simplified Chinese.
- Adds 8 new beautiful, flexible, and stunning themes
- Improves the purchase and restore license process
- Improves the Simplified Chinese localization
- Fixes an issue where typing on a topic in some cases cut the first character of the text
- Fixes an issue where dragging a theme inside the theme picker can crash the application
You can read more about what's gone into this Focusplan 1.5 update over on the developer blog and the update is available in the Mac App Store right now. Go grab it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Caviar unveils outrageous 'Apple Tree wood' iPad that costs $185,000
Caviar, maker of all things expensive and Apple, have unveiled a new range of Apple products made from Apple tree wood, decked with gold and diamonds, the most expensive item of which is an iPad Pro that costs $185,000.
The definitive ranking of every Legend of Zelda game
The Legend of Zelda franchise has some of the most memorable games of all time, but after such a long life in the industry, some have stood out more than others. Here's our list of every Legend of Zelda game ranked.
Apple Watch ECG finally coming to Australia
Apple has finally had its ECG for Apple Watch approved in Australia, meaning the introduction of the feature is imminent.
Quickly charge your new iPhone 12 with these fantastic USB-C wall adapters
The best iPhone 12 chargers will let you charge your iPhone super fast. If you plan on getting any of the newly-released iPhone 12 models, you'll want one of these chargers.