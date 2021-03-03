The excellent mind mapping and brainstorming app Focusplan has received a new update to version 1.5. This new version adds a few improvements and features, not least the ability to create and export custom styles using a brand new theme picker.

Available as a free update for existing users, the new update makes it easier than ever to create beautiful mind maps using any color palette you choose. That's all made possible thanks to a brand new theme picker that was added in this new release.

Within the new theme picker, you can import themes created by friends and colleagues or just downloaded from the internet by mind mappers like you. The most powerful feature introduced in Focusplan 1.5 was the option to create custom themes and reuse them in your mind maps.

There's more going on in this update as well, including a ton of fixes including improved localization for Simplified Chinese.

Adds 8 new beautiful, flexible, and stunning themes

Improves the purchase and restore license process

Improves the Simplified Chinese localization

Fixes an issue where typing on a topic in some cases cut the first character of the text

Fixes an issue where dragging a theme inside the theme picker can crash the application

You can read more about what's gone into this Focusplan 1.5 update over on the developer blog and the update is available in the Mac App Store right now. Go grab it!