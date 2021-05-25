MindNode for iPhone and iPad just got a big update that adds support for outlining for the first time. The same feature came to the Mac earlier this year.

This being a touch-based interface, the iPhone and iPad version does work slightly differently with one big improvement on the latter – Apple Pencil support. That means users can take advantage of Scribble and write directly into MindNode without having to deal with a keyboard.

The full list of new outlining features includes:

OUTLINING (PLUS) Capture your thoughts in a hierarchical form directly in the outline. Add, remove, indent, and outdent Nodes. Rearrange your ideas by dragging and dropping. Edit your mind map and outline side-by-side. OUTLINE INTERACTION (PLUS) Choose the interaction that works best for you. Outlining supports touch, an external keyboard, or a trackpad. You can also use Scribble with Apple Pencil to add your ideas. OUTLINE DESIGN The outline has been updated with a fresh visual design. The new, linear representation makes it easier to distinguish node levels and identify the structure of your thoughts. OUTLINE IMPROVEMENTS (PLUS) Added support for displaying the mind map on an external display while using the outline in full-screen mode

Added a "Show on Mind Map" action to reveal the node on the mind map

Added support for indenting and outdenting using gestures - swipe a row to the left or right

MindNode will now remember if a document was closed using the full-screen outline or mind map

Improved searching in the outline by adding a hint to remove filters to view more results

The new outlining features do require a MindNode Plus subscription, so keep that in mind when planning your outlining fun.

You can download MindNode from the App Store now.

Don't yet have an Apple Pencil? These are some of the best stylus options for iPad that you can buy today.