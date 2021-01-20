Popular mind mapping tool MindNode has a big new update out today, with version 2021.1 now available for download. The updated app has a few improvements this time out, but the biggest is a newly redesigned outlining tool that now includes support for editing, adding, removing, and rearranging entries.

While the outline view was already available in previous versions of MindNode, this is the first time users will be able to actually edit that outline, turning the app into a fully-fledged tool that can handle both outlines and mind maps either individually, or side-by-side.