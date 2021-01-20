What you need to know
- MindNode for Mac can now be your outlining tool as well as your mind mapping tool.
Popular mind mapping tool MindNode has a big new update out today, with version 2021.1 now available for download. The updated app has a few improvements this time out, but the biggest is a newly redesigned outlining tool that now includes support for editing, adding, removing, and rearranging entries.
While the outline view was already available in previous versions of MindNode, this is the first time users will be able to actually edit that outline, turning the app into a fully-fledged tool that can handle both outlines and mind maps either individually, or side-by-side.
- We've added the ability to add, edit, remove and rearrange nodes directly in the Outline.
- Outline and mind map side-by-side, or exclusively. Choose the approach that works for you.
- We've also given the Outline a fresh visual design.
The team behind MindNode says that while the feature is rolling out to the Mac first – you'll need to be running macOS 10.15 or later – the same capabilities will be coming to the iPad and iPhone versions in a future release. There's no timescale for when that might be, but I'm told we can expect the respective updates to arrive "later this year."
The new Outlining feature is also part of MindNode Plus, a subscription that gets users access to some of the more powerful features within MindNode. MindNode Plus runs at $2.49 per month or as a yearly subscription at $19.99.
