What you need to know
- Smart Tasks just received a new update to add macOS Big Sur compatibiity.
- That also means it just gained new widgets as well.
- The update also includes other Mac enhancements like Handoff support and more.
Minimalist task manager Smart Tasks has received a new update that adds support for one of macOS Big Sur's headline features – widgets. Just like on iPhone and iPad, widgets are getting renewed attention on Mac and Good Tasks is along for the ride.
Created by college student Francesco Prospato, Smart Tasks looks and feels like an Apple app in many ways and could be described as Reminders turned up to 11. There's plenty going on in here, but it's the new stuff we're interested in today.
Progress Widget
- A whole new widget that shows you how much have left to do in the day
- Change the widget's color to any of Smart Tasks' category colors
- Choose if you like to see how many tasks you've accomplished or the percentage of completed tasks
- Medium size widget shows your upcoming tasks. You can tap on a specific task or add tasks from the widget
Widget Redesigns
- Simple and sleek new look for tasks and category widgets!
- If you use "Today Tasks" widget you'll need to re-add it.
- Choose which day to show (Today, Tomorrow, Whenever)
On top of that we have a new Mac pip-up that makes it quicker than ever to add new tasks to your lists.
Instead of opening a new window for "Add Task" or "Add Category," popups will appear in the same window for even quicker adding. Tap on the window icon on the top right corner to open the popup in a new window for multitasking!
All of this is free to download from the Mac App Store now. There's an in-app subscription available to unlock additional features, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Becoming You', 'Fireball', and 'Doug Unplugs' land on Apple TV+
There are three new titles now available on Apple TV+, including the documentary 'Becoming You' and 'Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds'.
Kuo: AirPods 3 with Pro design, mini LED iPad coming first half of 2021
A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple plans to release a new pair of AirPods and a mini LED iPad in the first half of 2021. Kuo says the AirPods 3 will adopt the design of Apple's AirPods Pro, echoing previous rumors.
Huge PCalc update supports macOS Big Sur & lives in your menu bar
The popular PCalc Mac calculator has received a big update that might just change the way you use it forever.
Make your racing games feel more real with these steering wheel controllers
If you love playing Mario Kart and other racing games on your Nintendo Switch, you should consider picking up a steering wheel controller. We've rounded up some options to give you a competitive edge or to just share some immersive fun with friends and family.