- Minion Rush has been downloaded a billion times across all platforms.
- The game was released on June 10, 2013.
Popular endless runner Minion Rush has passed quite the milestone, with Gameloft announcing that the title has been downloaded one billion times. In fact, by the time you read this, it'll be even more.
That one billion number comes from iOS and Android, not to mention some other "supported devices," but it's still quite the milestone and one that puts the game into very exclusive company.
Gameloft, a leader in the creation and publishing of games, in collaboration with Illumination and Universal Games and Digital Platforms, is thrilled to announce that Minion Rush, the mobile game inspired by Illumination and Universal Pictures' Despicable Me franchise, has received more than 1 billion downloads across iOS, Android, and other supporting devices. In the eight years since launch, Minion Rush has become one of the most popular and widely downloaded mobile games of all time and is also the first mobile game based on a film property to reach this milestone.
Gameloft says that 90 trillion bananas have been collected and more than 216 billion miles covered as gamers spent 3.4 billion hours in-game.
Beginning today, Gameloft is celebrating the milestone with a new event for gamers to enjoy.
In celebration, the team behind Minion Rush is rolling out a commemorative Celebration Event, beginning June 2, 2021, where players will work together to collect 33 billion in-game bananas, to unlock a very special Minions costume. It also features the long-awaited and requested introduction of two new playable Minions, Bob and Stuart
