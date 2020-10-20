Molekule today announced that its Air Mini+ purifier now supports Apple's HomeKit for the first time. That will give users the chance to control the unit via the Home app as well as Siri on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and HomePods.

Alongside the announcement comes the news that the purifier will now also be available via Apple Stores across the United States and Canada, too.

"The face of today's air pollutants is rapidly changing to include things like toxic chemicals from smoke, in addition to bacteria and airborne viruses. We believe this air pollution challenge needs new and advanced technology," said Jaya Rao, CEO of Molekule. "The expansion of Molekule Air Mini+ to include HomeKit compatibility and availability in Apple stores brings that vision to even more people and enables us to create user experiences that meet the needs of today's consumers."

Here's how the Apple Store describes its new addition, available now for $499.95.

Molekule Air Mini+ features 360-degree air intake that replaces the air in a 250-square-foot room every hour. It's designed to sit on an elevated surface like a table or counter and pull in pollutants from all sides. The device uses a patented PECO-Filter, which is coated with a proprietary catalyst and breaks down VOCs, bacteria, mold, viruses, allergens, and other pollutants at a molecular level when activated by light. The sensor in Air Mini+ is designed to detect particles, giving you a window into the air quality of the room it's operating in.

And you can control the whole thing using your voice now! You can learn all about the Molekule Air Mini+ in our review but remember, that was written before HomeKit support was added.