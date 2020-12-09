What you need to know
- Mac monitoring app Sensei supports M1 Macs including temperature and fan monitoring.
Apple silicon is here and now you can watch what it means in terms of temperature and fans following an update to the Mac monitoring app Sensei. Spoiler: that M1 is cool and your fans don't spin up!
The new update's been out a couple of weeks at this point and by all accounts, it's been working perfectly. If you're lucky enough to have an M1-powered Mac or are planning on picking up something with Apple silicon inside, this is the app for you.
Sensei does a lot more than just tell you all about your temperature and fans, though.
Sensei Features
- Performance Dashboard
- Startup Speed Optimizer
- Disk Cleaner
- SSD Trim Enabler
- HDD/SSD S.M.A.R.T Reporter
- Disk Health Analyzer
- Disk Benchmark
- Disk Statistics Monitor
- Partition Map Explorer
- GPU Monitor
- GPU Firmware Exporter
- Detailed GPU/eGPU Reporter
- Battery Health Analyzer
- RAM Monitor
- Thermal Dashboard
- Fan Control (coming later in Q1)
- CPU Monitor
- Temperature Monitor
- App Uninstaller
The updated Sensei is available as a free download for existing users. Everyone else getting in on the ground floor can pick it up now for $59 as a one-time purchase as a subscription of $29 per year.
