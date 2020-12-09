Apple silicon is here and now you can watch what it means in terms of temperature and fans following an update to the Mac monitoring app Sensei. Spoiler: that M1 is cool and your fans don't spin up!

The new update's been out a couple of weeks at this point and by all accounts, it's been working perfectly. If you're lucky enough to have an M1-powered Mac or are planning on picking up something with Apple silicon inside, this is the app for you.