What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is an online subscription service that offers Game Trials for popular games from time to time.
- The March 2022 Game Trials event offers Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise for one week.
- The trial runs from March 11 to March 17, 2022.
Monster Hunter is quite a divisive franchise. Fans of the series rave about its quality, while new players are often overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information they encounter. Many agree that the best way to get into Monster Hunter Rise is by playing with an experienced player.
If you've been on the fence about this game and also have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you'll soon have a chance to try out the full game on your own. Nintendo announced in a Tweet that a Game Trial is planned for NSO subscribers this month, featuring Monster Hunter Rise.
Game Trials are available to subscribers of both the base NSO tier as well as those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Players can pre-load the game right now, and play the full game for free for one week. Should they choose to purchase the game after the trial ends, they can do so at a discounted rate and with their save data in tact.
The Game Trial runs from March 11, 2022 to March 17, 2022, giving players tons of time to try out the game's mechanics and different weapons. It's also shortly before the upcoming March 2022 Monster Hunter Digital Event, which is dedicated to showcasing new information on the paid DLC expansion for the game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Retro everything
Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack
Lots of retro goodness under one roof.
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack offers not only online connectivity, but access to cloud saves, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles. Subscribers get special offers for retro-themed controllers, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can access the Happy Home Paradise DLC for free if they're a subscriber.
Russian cards to stop working on the App Store March 10
Russia's Alfa-Bank has warned customers that Russian cards will stop working on the App Store from Thursday.
Did you spot Tim Cook's subtle nod to Ukraine at the March 8 Apple Event?
Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the company's latest range of products at its 'Peek Performance' event yesterday, but it's what he didn't say that has people talking.
Here are all the products we didn't get see at the March 8 Apple event
We all know that rumors mean nothing, but here's a rundown of all the stuff we thought we could see but didn't get announced.
These Nintendo Switch games are absolutely beautiful and unique
Looking for some visually pleasing games for your Nintendo Switch? Here are some must-haves that offer both eye candy and a challenge.