Monster Hunter is quite a divisive franchise. Fans of the series rave about its quality, while new players are often overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information they encounter. Many agree that the best way to get into Monster Hunter Rise is by playing with an experienced player.

If you've been on the fence about this game and also have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you'll soon have a chance to try out the full game on your own. Nintendo announced in a Tweet that a Game Trial is planned for NSO subscribers this month, featuring Monster Hunter Rise.

Attention Hunters! ⚔



Battle fearsome monsters and fend off the Rampage in Monster Hunter Rise, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 3/11, 10 AM PT — 3/17, 11:59 PM PT! #MHRise



Pre download: https://t.co/eNfIwya5qx pic.twitter.com/S2jyB3FZFV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 8, 2022

Game Trials are available to subscribers of both the base NSO tier as well as those with the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Players can pre-load the game right now, and play the full game for free for one week. Should they choose to purchase the game after the trial ends, they can do so at a discounted rate and with their save data in tact.

The Game Trial runs from March 11, 2022 to March 17, 2022, giving players tons of time to try out the game's mechanics and different weapons. It's also shortly before the upcoming March 2022 Monster Hunter Digital Event, which is dedicated to showcasing new information on the paid DLC expansion for the game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.