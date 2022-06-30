The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is now out on Nintendo Switch and fortunately for any fans out there, there's also an awesome Collector's Edition complete with a Malzeno amiibo and other goodies. But just what is actually in this box? Well, let's take a look at everything in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition. Everything in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition is sold exclusively at GameStop for $99.99, although supply is limited. Here's everything that comes in the box. We'll go into more detail for each one of these items in following sections. Digital Copy of the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition

Malzeno amiibo

Exclusive steelbook

Elgado Mark enamel pin

10 Stickers Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Edition digital code - What you get

So you're probably wondering, what's in the Deluxe Edition anyway? Here's everything that you get with the Deluxe Edition of Sunbreak. Dragonsbane Hunter layered armor set

C Hound Palamute layered armor set

F Devout Palico layered armor set

Take Aim Gesture Set x 4

Fight Pose Set x 3

Elegant Eye Face Paint

Fluffy Curls Hairstyle Malzeno amiibo - Detailed textures make for an impressive collectible

The Malzeno amiibo is one of the tallest figurines Nintendo has released thus far (not counting the Yoshi stuffed animal). This vampiric dragon's threatening pose, coupled with the detailed textures on all sides, make it stand out as one of the best amiibo yet. Seriously, if you're an amiibo collector, you won't want to pass this one up. In the last few months, some amiibo have been packaged without the NFC blocker, allowing owners to scan them while still in the package. For instance, the MinMin amiibo and the most recent reprinted Kirby amiibo line allow you to redeem rewards without opening the package. However, that is not the case with Malzeno. Believe me, I tried several times to get it to scan before I opened it. It hurt my soul a little bit to break it open, but the figure looks incredible regardless. Exclusive Steelbook - Arguably the coolest Switch steelbook yet

When I pulled the steelbook out of the packaging I couldn't help but admire it for a few minutes. The purples and blues reflect nicely on that metal frame for a design you'll be happy to show off on a shelf. The paper containing the digital code for the Sunbreak Deluxe Edition is inside the steelbook. I got a second moment of awe when I pulled the slip out and saw the beautiful image of Malzeno found inside. You can relocate your base Monster Hunter Rise cartridge in here if you'd like. Elgado Mark enamel pin - A beautiful symbol

The new central hub in the Sunbreak DLC is known as Elgado Outpost. To recognize this new location, players get a fun enamel pin that depicts the Elgardo Mark symbol. It looks mostly silvery but with a red-hue outline. It will look nice attached to anything you deem to put it on. Sticker set - Monster icons you can put anywhere

You'll get 10 stickers total with this Collector's Edition, with nine of those depicting monsters in the icon painted style found within the game. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak logo

Zinogre

Crimson Glow Valstrax

Wind Serpent Ibushi

Rakina-Kadaki

Goss Harag

Mizutsune

Nargacuga

Thunder Serpent Narwa

Malzeno Should you buy the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Collector's Edition?

Everything that came in the box was of the highest quality. The Malzeno amiibo and the steelbook, in particular, are gorgeous and items that any Monster Hunter fan or Nintendo collector will want to have. It costs a pretty penny to get these extras, but if you're interested you won't be disappointed by what you get. Just note that the Collector's Edition might be hard to get a hold of and any third-party sellers will likely charge much more for the same package.