Mophie today took the wraps off not one, or two, but three new wireless chargers that are designed to cover all the bases for your average Apple user. All three of the chargers can power at least two devices wirelessly, and you can charge all of your stuff from one single power outlet.

Starting out with the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, it's clear this is the best of the lot for several reasons. It even looks pretty amazing. You can wirelessly charge all three devices at the same time and the charging stand can even be removed if you need to travel with it.

You an order this charger for $139.95 direct from Mophie now.

Next up is the Mophie 2-in-1- Wireless Charger and it's essentially the same thing, but sans the wireless charging space for AirPods. Fear not though – there's a USB-A port so you can use a cable if you need to.