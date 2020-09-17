What you need to know
- Mophie has three new wireless chargers available.
- The new wireless chargers offer charging for a combination of iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
- There's a charger for all people.
Mophie today took the wraps off not one, or two, but three new wireless chargers that are designed to cover all the bases for your average Apple user. All three of the chargers can power at least two devices wirelessly, and you can charge all of your stuff from one single power outlet.
Starting out with the Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, it's clear this is the best of the lot for several reasons. It even looks pretty amazing. You can wirelessly charge all three devices at the same time and the charging stand can even be removed if you need to travel with it.
You an order this charger for $139.95 direct from Mophie now.
Next up is the Mophie 2-in-1- Wireless Charger and it's essentially the same thing, but sans the wireless charging space for AirPods. Fear not though – there's a USB-A port so you can use a cable if you need to.
This option will set you back $99.95, again direct from Mophie.
Finally, we have the Mophie Powerstation All-in-One. Smaller than the rest, this thing has a built-in 8,000mAh battery and can charge up to four devices at the same time thanks to the wireless charging surface, Apple Watch charger, and the combination of USB-A and USB-C ports.
The battery pack costs $139.95 and it's available now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Nintendo 3DS helped me convince my husband to get back into video games
The Nintendo 3DS handheld gaming system has officially been put out to pasture. I can't help but feel sad since it was thanks to this system that I got my husband back into gaming.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
watchOS 7 brings ECG to Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and U.A.E.
Apple Watch users in a selection of new countries can now make use of the lifesaving ECG feature.
New iPad (2020)? Pick up a case and protect it from the start!
Looking for the best iPad 2020 case? We've rounded up some of the best cases for Apple's 8th generation iPad here.