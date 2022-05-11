Mophie has today announced a new speedport wall charger line using Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, available in Apple stores now.

The company stated in a press release:

mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced the speedport wall chargers made with Gallium Nitride (GaN). GaN technology is having a huge impact on 5G equipment and superfast charging and uses high-performance internal silicon components to increase charging efficiency in an ultra-compact form factor.

The speedport 30 is $44.95 and is a 30W designed for the iPhone, iPad, or MacBook Air. It also has folding prongs for portability and a 2m USB-C to USB-C cable.

The speedport 67, as the name suggests, is a 67W charger capable of shared outputs thanks to its two USB-C ports (1st device up to 45W, 2nd device up to 20W), letting you charge a device like the iPhone 13 and the M1 iPad Pro (2021) at the same same. This also features folding prongs and a 2m USB-C cable.

SVP of global marketing Brad Bell said "GaN is the next evolution in mobile phone charging technology, and ZAGG is proud to offer smaller, more portable solutions to help keep Apple devices, from the smallest AirPods to the largest MacBook, powered for anything."

Both chargers come with a two-year warranty and are available now from Zagg and in Apple retail stores.