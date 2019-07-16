Mophie is no stranger to making accessories and it has come up with its latest round of products primarily for the iPhone. Today, it announced a new line of wireless charging pads, car chargers and cables for the iPhone that are exclusively available through Apple's site .

"We're bringing Apple customers a range of high-quality accessories to keep their favorite devices powered and connected," said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG, Inc. "Our latest products are optimized and designed to work with a variety of Apple products. Whether you're wirelessly charging your iPhone at home or powering up your iPad in the car, mophie has you covered."

The new Mophie wireless charging pad delivers 7.5W charging to any Qi-enabled iPhone or AirPods. Just drop an item on the flat, compact charging pad that is just 3mm thick and your device will begin charging.

If you're thinking of taking a road trip, then its new car charger might be a great alternative. Designed to be super slick and minimal with an anodized aluminum exterior, there is a variant in single or dual USB-A ports that deliver 12W of power.

On the cable front, Mophie unveiled four new cables including USB-C with Lightning connector. They feature braided nylon exterior for enhanced strength.

Mophie's exclusivity with Apple will run through July, after which you will be able to pick up the products through Mophie's site or Amazon. Mophie says the products are already available through Apple but we don't see them yet. As soon as we do, we'll update the post with proper links.