Mophie updated its Juice Pack Air battery cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR to add full-frame coverage and a new Lightning port through which it'll be charged. Don't worry though, you can still wirelessly charge it if you opt for that.

First spotted by AppleInsider, the new redesigned case ditches the open bottom design in favor of the classic chin design completely covering the bottom side of the iPhone. This means the speakers will now work through the traditional funnel cut-outs past Mophie cases have integrated.

Aside for the slight redesign, the biggest change is the omission of USB-C in favor of Lightning port. Now you can charge the case through Apple's default iPhone cable, making it much more covinient. Or you can opt to charge it wirelessly as the previous version.

The new model comes with a 1,720mAh battery which should last a combined 34 total hours of use. It will retail for $99.95 and will be available in a wide array of different colors for each iPhone model including Black, Red, Graphite and Rose Gold.

Mophie's Juice Pack Air is now available for purchase through Amazon exclusively for Prime members ahead of a full release.