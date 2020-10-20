What you need to know
- Mophie has a new 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat available now.
- The mat can charge two iPhones, two sets of AirPods, and has space for an Apple Watch.
- It's time to cut out some of those cables!
Mophie today took the wraps off its new 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat in an attempt to help people "combat cable clutter." It might just manage it, too.
The new charging mat has space for charging four devices at the same time as well as an adapter that will hold an Apple Watch should you decide to use it. That'll take up the spare USB-A port on the back to the mat, but it's an option for those who need to charge an extra device.
In terms of wireless charging, there's no MagSafe tech here but Mophie says charging of up to 10W is supported.
Product Features
- Charge up to four devices wirelessly – Easily charge four devices wirelessly and a fifth device with the USB-A port.
- Intuitive Design – Helpful markings and multiple charging coils mean finding the charging "sweet spot" is easy.
- Fast Charge 10W – Engineered to safely deliver up to 10W of power to each device.
- Apple Watch Adapter – An included Apple Watch adapter lets users charge the Apple Watch through the USB-A port too. With the adapter, users can integrate the charging cable that comes with their Apple Watch into the 4-in-1 wireless charging mat.
- Eliminate Cable Clutter – With a centralized space to charge all your main devices, there's no need to hassle with charging cables.
- Universal Wireless Charging – The wireless charging mat is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled device, regardless of brand or ecosystem.
- Charges Through Lightweight Cases – The wireless charging mat can charge through cases up to 3mm thick.
Mophie says the new charging mat is available now for $149.95 direct from its website.
