Mophie today took the wraps off its new 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Mat in an attempt to help people "combat cable clutter." It might just manage it, too.

The new charging mat has space for charging four devices at the same time as well as an adapter that will hold an Apple Watch should you decide to use it. That'll take up the spare USB-A port on the back to the mat, but it's an option for those who need to charge an extra device.

In terms of wireless charging, there's no MagSafe tech here but Mophie says charging of up to 10W is supported.