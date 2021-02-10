Mophie today announced another wireless charger, this time one that can power iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches at the same time.

The snappily-named Wireless Charging Stand+ is available for $79.95 with an Apple Watch charger mount thrown in. That mount can be placed in a couple of different places around the back as well.

mophie's wireless charging stand+ is the solution that lets you charge all your go-to devices simultaneously. The charging stand features two wireless charging spots. Plus, the USB-A port means you can easily charge a third, wired device like your earbuds or other wearables. Also included is a stand for Apple Watch which clips to the back of the stand so all you need is the magnetic charger to easily integrate your Apple Watch. All your devices will be charged and ready to take on the next day.

Wireless charging comes in the form of 15W to the stand, with iPhones in cases also fully supported. So long as they aren't too thick, of course!

The wireless charging stand+ is compatible with Qi-enabled phones

Engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power to the stand

Can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode

Charges through lightweight cases up to 3mm thick

Includes an Apple Watch adapter; all you need to charge your Apple Watch is the magnetic charger

The dark fabric finish easily fits with any décor

You can pick up the new Wireless Charging Stand+ right now for the impressive price of $79.95. It's only available in black, but it looks pretty sweet thanks to the dark fabric being used here.