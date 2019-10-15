Apple Pay is already popular in Europe and now even more users can pay using their iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or iPad with three new banks coming online. Customers of bunq in Austria, ING in Germany, and ABN AMRO in the Netherlands, your time has come.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 different countries by the end of 2019. The company is already well on its way to that goal.

Dutch bank ABN AMRO announced that it would be supporting Apple Pay last month, but didn't say when that would happen. It's now here, with the bank taking to Twitter to tell its customers what they can expect.