What you need to know
- ING's German customers now have Apple Pay.
- ABM AMRO in the Netherlands, too.
- bunq in Austria as well.
Apple Pay is already popular in Europe and now even more users can pay using their iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, or iPad with three new banks coming online. Customers of bunq in Austria, ING in Germany, and ABN AMRO in the Netherlands, your time has come.
Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 different countries by the end of 2019. The company is already well on its way to that goal.
Dutch bank ABN AMRO announced that it would be supporting Apple Pay last month, but didn't say when that would happen. It's now here, with the bank taking to Twitter to tell its customers what they can expect.
Overal makkelijk en snel betalen zonder portemonnee op zak? Dat is #slimbankieren van ABN AMRO en Apple Pay. In plaats van je betaalpas, gebruik je je iPhone of Apple Watch. Appeltje-eitje dus.https://t.co/xNYL9Dzatb pic.twitter.com/NYI4HnKG0f— ABN AMRO (@ABNAMRO) October 15, 2019
Challenger bank bunq also enabled Apple Pay for its Austrian customers, telling them that they can "pay safer and faster" using Apple Pay (via MacRumors.
Starting today all of our users in Austria can set up Apple Pay in 5 minutes. 🌈— bunq (@bunq) October 15, 2019
Click here to learn more about how to get #ApplePay in Austria💳📲: https://t.co/FxMJqxF6cn pic.twitter.com/hBET7nuNl5
And while ING's German rollout didn't come with the same fanfare – or fancy Tweet, at least – it too announced Apple Pay support via Twitter.
Die Apple-Fans haben es bereits gemerkt 😀 Wir sind mit #ApplePay am Start: https://t.co/x6WqV8B1lz— ING Deutschland (@ING_Deutschland) October 15, 2019
Apple Pay first went live in the United States in late 2014 and has steadily been working its way around the globe ever since.
If you're new to Apple Pay you'll first want to add your card either via your bank's iPhone app or the Apple Wallet app. And if you're eager to get started you know where to look for help!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.