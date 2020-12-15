What you need to know
- DEVONagent, EasyFind, and DEVONsphere Express have all received Apple silicon updates.
- DEVONthink To Go also received a maintenance update as it prepares for the big 3.0 update.
DEVONtechnologies has announced three new app updates that bring support for Apple silicon to more of its apps. The company has also released a new maintenance update for DEVONthink To Go for iPhone and iPad as it nears a bit version 3.0 refresh.
The Mac apps that now support Apple silicon are DEVONagent, DEVONsphere Express, and EasyFind. All now feature native support for Apple silicon and the current crop of M1 chips, but it's the iOS version of DEVONthink that will be of most interest to many. With a big version 3.0 refresh in the works, DEVONtechnologies says this update gets things ready for the big release.
And finally, we're releasing (one of) the last maintenance update(s) for DEVONthink To Go version 2. DEVONthink To Go 2.7.8 prepares its data store for version 3.0, which has been in the works for a while and will become available as a new, separate app in the App Store in due course. A welcome screen will inform you about the arrival of DEVONthink To Go 3.0. The update to 2.7.8 also brings those bug fixes over from version 3 that don't depend on larger changes to the database or app structure, or would make the app incompatible to iOS 11 and 12. We have updated the PDF library and MultiMarkdown support, too, and brought the sync on par with the latest DEVONthink for Mac release.
It's notable that DEVONthink To Go will be a whole new version of the app, suggesting it'll be a paid upgrade for those of us using version 2.x.
All of these updates are free for existing users while new users can pick up the apps via the DEVONtechnologies website.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Upgrade your office space with the Valera Office Chair, now $100 off
A more economical sibling of my beloved office chair is currently offered at $100 off the regular price, a savings of almost 40%. Don't pass up this opportunity to work more comforably.
Get new Joy-Cons for your Switch with these third-party options
If you're looking for new Joy-Cons for your Nintendo Switch, third-party options are available! Check out our list of the best third-party Joy-Cons for Switch.