Over the past few years, we've heard murmurs about Apple's supposed AR headset. Now, thanks to the release of the iOS 13 GM, we have our best evidence yet that something is in development.

Uncovered by developer Steven Troughton-Smith, several references to an AR headset are found, and there are even details describing how the whole system works. Troughton-Smith's findings are backed by 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also chimes in, saying the evidence serves as confirmation that Apple is developing an AR headset.