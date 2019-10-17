Mous is known for elegant cases made from genuine materials that pack a lot of protection into a sleek package. The Contour series is the slimmest yet, lined with protective AiroShock™ and backed with premium leather.

The Mous Contour iPhone Case is a blend of rigid polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), AiroShock™ material, and genuine leather. It all adds up to a solid, protective, handsome case that doesn't add a lot of bulk to your iPhone. The edges of the case are fairly stiff, making this case not super easy to put on and take off. While I didn't find the edges to be slippery, they're not grippy, either. The button covers for the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons are clicky and they work just fine. The cutouts for the camera module, mute switch, Lightning port, and speakers are amply sized so full functionality is maintained. This is one classy case that offers substantial protection in a slim, good-looking package. Wireless charging works totally fine within this case. The lip of the case is raised just over screen level, so your screen won't touch the surface you set it face down upon. Similarly, the back of the case is thick enough that the camera lenses will not contact the surface when you set your iPhone down face up. The Mous logo is engraved in a small black plastic section on the back of the case near the Lightning port. AiroShock™ is Mous' patented protective material. From Mous:

This impressive material absorbs the energy of drops and dampens the impact by slowing down the rate of deceleration, this allows the cases to be super slim yet extremely protective.

The inside of the case is lined with soft microfiber so as not to scratch your iPhone. There are small indentations for the purpose of stowing one or two SIM cards plus a SIM tool. This is very handy for international travelers or anyone who needs to use more than one SIM card in their phone. The leather on the back of the case is the real deal, it looks and feels amazing. It's treated for durability, stain resistance, and to maintain its color. You can choose from six different colors: Black, Speckled Black, Brown, Blue, Red, and White. The Contour is currently available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The price does go up for each model. Like all Mous products, the Contour case comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Fantastic aesthetic Mous Contour iPhone Case: What I like I'm a fan of Mous products, having previously reviewed a number of their other cases including the Clarity and the Limitless 2.0. I love the way they look and feel, and the fact that they are protective. The Contour feels comfortable in the hand, like one of the slimmest models yet. I like the fun colors available for the Contour.

Not for everyone Mous Contour iPhone Case: What I don't like Those won't be the case for everyone. Not everyone likes genuine leather, whether for looks or for personal reasons. The rigid edges might be a problem for people who change cases regularly. These edges are not grippy, which will be an issue for some. Finally, this isn't a cheap case, starting at $45 for the iPhone 11 and going up by $5 and $15 respectively for the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. I'm not sure why the iPhone 11 Pro Max case needs to cost a third more than the iPhone 11 case, but it does. Fashionable and protective Mous Contour iPhone Case: Bottom line 4.5 out of 5 If you love real leather and the general aesthetic of this case, it's a fantastic option. With a blend of AiroShock™ protection, polycarbonate, TPU, genuine leather, and microfiber lining, this is one classy case that offers substantial protection in a slim, good-looking package. The Mous Contour iPhone Case is available in six different leather colors for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. See at Mous

