What you need to know
- FilmNoir has been updated to include support for JustWatch.
- Users can find where to watch a TV show or movie with the new integration.
The excellent movie and TV show tracking app FilmNoir has received a new update that adds one very welcome feature – the ability to find out where you can watch content.
Powered by JustWatch, FilmNoir will now tell you which streaming providers offer any TV show or movie that you've selected, whether that's to stream for free, as part of a subscription, to buy, or to rent.
Added watch providers, available without a subscription! Find out where to watch a film or TV show. Filter by subscriptions, rent, buy, free or ad based providers. Choose from many countries. Provided by the TMDb API, powered by Just Watch.
You won't need to be a FilmNoir+ user to take advantage of this feature which is pretty sweet, and there are more changes in this latest release as well.
- Added more sorting options in To Watch, Up To Date sections.
- More grid layout options when tapping the See All button. Choose between 2, 3 or 4 columns.
- Different layout options for Not Yet Started, Premieres and ended TV shows.
- Added a section for upcoming films in films watchlist.
- Fixed a bug where the Contact Us options don't work when no account is set up in Apple Mail.
- Bug fixes and performance improvements.
- Fixed the sorting in Up To Date section when the "Airing Soon" option is used.
- Added setting to disable the "Upcoming" section in film watchlist.
You can download FilmNoir for free from the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
AppleTV+ confirms 'WeCrashed' will star Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto
The rumors were true and both Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto are signed on.
Celebrating 25 years of catching 'em all in Pokémon
Pokémon is turning 25 in just a weeks. Here's a look back on the past 25 years filled with adorable pocket monsters.
'Concerned' Hyundai executives 'divided' over Apple Car partnership
Executives at Hyundai are said to be concerned and divided over the prospect of Apple Car, with many worried they could become a contract manufacturer for Apple.
Keep your iPhone 12's screen safe with these great screen protectors
Outside of a case, one of the best accessories to defend your iPhone 12 from scuffs and dings is a trusty screen protector.