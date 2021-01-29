The excellent movie and TV show tracking app FilmNoir has received a new update that adds one very welcome feature – the ability to find out where you can watch content.

Powered by JustWatch, FilmNoir will now tell you which streaming providers offer any TV show or movie that you've selected, whether that's to stream for free, as part of a subscription, to buy, or to rent.

Added watch providers, available without a subscription! Find out where to watch a film or TV show. Filter by subscriptions, rent, buy, free or ad based providers. Choose from many countries. Provided by the TMDb API, powered by Just Watch.

You won't need to be a FilmNoir+ user to take advantage of this feature which is pretty sweet, and there are more changes in this latest release as well.

Added more sorting options in To Watch, Up To Date sections.

More grid layout options when tapping the See All button. Choose between 2, 3 or 4 columns.

Different layout options for Not Yet Started, Premieres and ended TV shows.

Added a section for upcoming films in films watchlist.

Fixed a bug where the Contact Us options don't work when no account is set up in Apple Mail.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Fixed the sorting in Up To Date section when the "Airing Soon" option is used.

Added setting to disable the "Upcoming" section in film watchlist.

You can download FilmNoir for free from the App Store now.