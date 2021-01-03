MTA finishes rollout of OMNY, allows Apple Pay on all subways and buses

As reported by Engadget, New York City's MTA has finished rolling out its OMNY contactless payments system to every subway station and bus line across all five boroughs in the metropolitan area. The OMNY (One Metro New York) system allows riders of subways and buses to pay for their fare using contactless payment methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay instead of the traditional metro card. The system also accepts credit and debit cards.

According to the report, it has taken around a year and a half between the first install of OMNY until it finally finished rolling out across the city. MTA executive director Al Putre says that the agency has already seen more than 35 million taps using the new system.

The MTA has posted a video to its YouTube channel on how to use OMNY with your digital wallet: