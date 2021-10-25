I've tried and reviewed a bunch of different wireless headphones including in-ear , on-ear, and over-ear options. The MU6 Ring wireless headphones are my first open-ear pair, and I've got to say I love them! This open-ear concept allows you to hold conversations and stay aware of your surroundings, all while listening to all your favorite audio.

Bottom line: MU6 Ring is an open-ear, wireless headphone. It's comfortable to wear and allows you to hold conversations and be aware of your surroundings, while listening to your favorite music, podcasts, or audio books.

MU6 Ring: Price and availability

MU6 Ring is currently available on Amazon for $75. Your purchase includes the Ring headset, three reflective strips, micro-USB cable for charging, and a waterproof carrying bag. You may occasionally find it on sale for less, or there may be an Amazon coupon to bring the price down even further.

I love the open-ear concept of the MU6 Ring headphones. I go on a lot of outdoor walks, hikes, and runs, and this open-ear design enables me to hear my surroundings, while listening to my favorite tunes, podcasts, or audio books. The ring headset encircles the back of your head and features foldable ends that hook over your ears. It's fully adjustable and can easily accommodate all head shapes and sizes.

I wasn't sure what the sound quality would be like on the Ring, but it's surprisingly good. I'm a DJ and avid music listener, so high-quality audio is very important to me. I'm pleased to report that the Ring delivers. Sound comes through crystal clear — I can hear all three levels: trebles, mid-levels, and bass lines well. The bass lines are the weakest of the three, but that's to be expected from a design that's supposed to be transparent and not fully immersive.

MU6 Ring is easy to use and lets you listen to your favorite audio and surroundings.

Perhaps my favorite thing about MU6 Ring is its lightweight design and comfortable fit. Seriously, I can wear this thing all day long and barely notice that it's there. It gently hugs the side of your head, so it stays firmly in place while you move, but not so much that it becomes irritating after long periods of time. I've worn it during high-intensity cardio workouts and have tried to force it out of place by vigorously shaking my head from side to side, but it stays put. This is by far my most comfotable pair of headphones.

This headset is very easy to use. It only has one control button, located on the right side. You use this button to turn it on and off, control the volume, skip forward or back, answer and hang up the phone, reject a call, and connect to your voice assistant. Simple and responsive. It features Bluetooth connectivity and has seamlessly paired with my MacBook Pro, iPhone, and MYX II indoor bike.

MU6 Ring offers a solid battery life of 10 hours on a full charge. It arrived with enough juice to keep me listening on and off for days without needing to be plugged in again. It comes with a micro-USB cable for charging, and the input can be found on the right side under the control button. It features fast-charging and can get to 100% in just 90 minutes.

MU6 Ring: No privacy, low volume, glasses