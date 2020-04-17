What you need to know
- Mujjo has announced new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases.
- They're all available in a new Slate Green color.
- There are leather case and leather wallet options available.
Accessory maker Mujjo has announced a whole new color for its leather iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. Slate Green is here, and it's the perfect match for your Midnight Green iPhone.
Available in both Full Leather Case and Full Leather Wallet Case versions, these are the same popular leather cases that we've seen before but in an altogether greener color. And whether you're looking to add more Hilk serum to your Midnight Green phone, or compliment Gold or any other color, these are some good looking cases.
The new color perfectly pairs with iPhone's Midnight Green finishes and is all the more striking when it's contrasted with Space Gray or Silver. The leather will mellow, looking terrific when you first start using the case – and even better over time, when it's had a chance to take on a patina.
I've always said that Apple's leather case is the best out there if you're willing to spend the money. But Mujjo's cases are right up there, especially with this new colorway added to the mix. Karen liked the leather wallet case when she reviewed it last year and I reckon it would look even sweeter in green.
You can order your Mujjo Slate Green now, starting at $44.90.
