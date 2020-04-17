Accessory maker Mujjo has announced a whole new color for its leather iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases. Slate Green is here, and it's the perfect match for your Midnight Green iPhone.

Available in both Full Leather Case and Full Leather Wallet Case versions, these are the same popular leather cases that we've seen before but in an altogether greener color. And whether you're looking to add more Hilk serum to your Midnight Green phone, or compliment Gold or any other color, these are some good looking cases.