Remember iOS 17's hotel AirPlay feature? LG has finally confirmed its rollout

iOS 17’s long-delayed AirPlay hotel feature could finally be ready soon, according to a statement by LG.

Using AirPlay with supported televisions in hotels was first announced way back in June 2023 as part of iOS 17 — but there has since been no word of when AirPlay in hotels was going to debut. Apple had previously stated it would arrive by the end of the year, but fast-forward to February and we don’t seem to be any closer.

The feature lets users connect their iPhone or iPad to a hotel TV, by simply scanning a QR code. Once connected, your device will be mirrored on the TV. You can then play games from Apple Arcade, or watch Apple TV Plus for example, all displayed on your hotel’s big screen

Now, a spokesperson for LG has confirmed to MacRumors that the feature is coming to certain hotel TVs “later this spring.”

It’s worth mentioning that iOS 17.3 enabled this feature back in January, with its release notes stating, “AirPlay hotel support lets you stream content directly to the TV in your room in select hotels.” As Apple confirmed when the feature was announced last year, brands from IHG Hotels & Resorts will be the first to offer the feature. This could include Holiday Inn, Avid, and Kimpton.

AirPlay in hotels cannot come soon enough - iMore’s take

Most of us have likely been in a situation where we’ve checked into a hotel room, and there are four channels to choose from on the TV. Instead, you reach for your iPhone or gaming handheld, and the TV is left off for the duration of your stay.

The solution for many, myself included, has been to bring a USB-C to HDMI cable — so we can hook up our iPads or Macs to these hotel TVs. It’s been a hit-or-miss affair though, as some hotel TVs in the past have restricted the use of input ports such as HDMI.

Once AirPlay in hotels goes live though, this frustrating dilemma will be no more. It’ll be worth the wait, and I’ll finally have no need to pack a USB-C to HDMI cable for when I travel.